Viral Video: Needless to say, YouTube has sort of become a necessity for the internet users for today. Be it a song, news, funny video, documentary, movie–YouTube has it all. The platform has revolutionized the internet and changed the ways we consume content. But have you ever thought how it all started? It was in year 2005 when YouTube was launched!Also Read - Viral Video: Spider-Man Stunt Goes Wrong At Disney Park, People Say Thank God It's A....

The first video uploaded on the platform featured the site’s co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of the elephant enclosure San Diego Zoo. The video titled “Me at the zoo” and it has since garnered more than 20 million views and has 11 million likes. “All right, so here we are in front of the elephants. Cool thing about these guys is that they have really, really, really long trunks, and that’s, that’s cool. And that’s pretty much all there is to say,” Karim is heard saying on the video.

The official Instagram handle of YouTube has shared the first-ever video uploaded on the website. “If you think about it, it all started with a Short #YouTubeFactsFest,” says the caption of the video

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YouTube India (@youtubeindia)