Viral News: Last month, a man from Assam had gone viral on social media after he bought a new scooter using a sack full of his savings in coins. The vegetable vendor used a sack full of coins he saved to buy a scooter. Seems the unusual story has inspired other people as well. In a similar incident, a YouTuber along with his friends bought a brand-new Mahindra Bolero by paying in coins. The car costs about Rs 12 lakh.Also Read - Viral Video: Mother, Daughter Groove to 'Meri Jaan' From Gangubai Kathiawadi, Delight The Internet | Watch

In a video posted on YouTube, a group of friends can be seen entering Mahindra Showroom and enquiring about the prices of the Bolero, following which they can be seen bringing in a few sacks of coins to pay the amount. After receiving the payment via coins, the employees can be seen counting the money on tables and floors of the showroom. Once the payment is made they hand over the keys after completing the paperwork to the new owners.

Watch the video here:

It is not yet clear if the group paid the entire Rs 12 lakh amount with the coins or paid it partly. Users in the comments section are also speculating that the video might be just for views and seems staged. One user wrote, ”Drama is nicely executed. You had already purchased the vehicle , as it was gift wrapped already before drama unfolds. Paying through coins are just add on to the drama. If gift wrap had not been there, it would have looked real.”

In February 2020, a man from Assam created a buzz on social media after he bought a new scooter, using a sack full of his savings in coins. The stationary shopkeeper from the Barpeta district saved money for months and went to a showroom with a bag full of coins.

The incident came to light when YouTuber Hirak J Das posted his story on Facebook along with some pictures. “Even if it takes a lot of money to fulfil a dream, sometimes it can be fulfilled by saving, little by little,” Das wrote.