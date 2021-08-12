Viral Video: A New York YouTuber has set a Guinness World Record for drinking a 2-liter bottle of soda in 18.45 seconds! Eric ‘Badlands’ Booker, also a rapper and competitive eater set an incredible new record for the fastest time to drink two litres of soda.Also Read - Woman Creates Guinness World Record For Biggest Mouth Gape

For the record attempt, Eric selected a 2-litre bottle of sugar-free cola in Selden, New York. He then poured the bottle into a measuring cup to get an accurate measurement of the volume of the beverage. The YouTuber managed to chug a two litre bottle of soda in an incredible 18.45 seconds in Selden on 19 May 2021. Notably, Eric had his son and wife acting as witnesses to the attempt. His son, Brandon Booker, aka ‘OK Hip Hop’, also helped him film the epic chug.

He said trying his skills with multiple carbonated beverages led him to attempt a Guinness World Record.

Watch the video here:

“Yes! That’s what I’m talking about. That’s delicious,” he said after he finished the drink, and let out an enormous burp.

A competitive eater, Eric regularly shares his speed-drinking videos on his YouTube channel aptly named as BadlandsChugs. He has been on YouTube since 26 September 2012 and has 2.99 million subscribers as well as 289,979,157 views on his channel.

Eric attempted the record because it was always his dream to be a Guinness World Records titleholder. Booker, who is ranked 23rd in Major League Eating, said he is considering taking on a solid food challenge for his next record.