New Zealand YouTuber Karl Edward Rice, popularly known as ‘Karl Rock’ finally reunited with his wife Manisha Malik after 397 days in Nepal a few days ago. The YouTuber had earlier made headlines after being banned from entering India after he reportedly violated a number of visa conditions due to his controversial videos.Also Read - New Zealand YouTuber Karl Rock Banned From Entering India, Moves Court To Reunite With Wife | Watch Video

Karl had accused the Indian government of denying him entry without specifying any reasons leading to his “separation” from his Indian wife Manisha Malik. The Home Ministry rejected this allegation saying he was barred due to violation of visa conditions.

In an emotional video, Karl Rock documented meeting his wife after more than a year at the airport in Nepal. He also shared pictures and videos of his reunion on Instagram with a heartfelt caption.

The YouTuber expressed that he felt like he had served a jail sentence since he was apart from his family for so long.

He revealed that he will inform fans about ‘what really happened’ but is scared to disclose any details at the moment, fearing extended blacklisting.

In an Instagram post Karl wrote, “It was overwhelming watching @iammanishamalik walk out of the airport after being separated by the Government of India and by COVID-19 and travel restrictions for 397 days. I held her and told her that I love her. She asked me why I was so sad, but I was just happy. I feel like I’ve served a jail sentence being kept apart from my wife and family. COVID-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions only made it worse. I’ll go into full details one day about what really happened. But right now, I can’t because I’m scared if I do, my blacklisting will be extended.”

“It was a bittersweet reunion because we only had a short time before Manisha had to return to her responsibilities in India. Our Delhi High Court hearings are ongoing and have been delayed twice. But we have been granted an early hearing next week,” he said.