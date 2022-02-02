Viral Video: A video has surfaced online showing YouTuber Logan Paul being chased and looted by a group of monkeys during a recent trip to South Africa. Logan was apparently filming content for his channels when he was approached by two baboons in what appears to be a parking lot in Cape Town, reports The Sun. The YouTuber shot his encounter with the monkeys and posted them on his social media platforms, which has amassed million of views.Also Read - Here's the 'World's Most Powerful Luxury SUV' With Nearly 700 Horsepower Engine | Video

In the video, one of the huge monkeys can be seen sifting through his expensive camera equipment, while another chases him around the parking lot. The video shows the monkey jumping from car to car as other monkey continued going through the YouTuber’s backpack. “What do I do? Oh, oh my god… Logan Paul can be heard asking his cameraman in the video. “Yeah, he’s got your camera,” the cameraman replied as the monkey ran away with a bottle of energy drink from Logan’s bag.

The video has gone viral with 2.8 million views on Twitter, amusing social media users. Others speculated that the video was staged, and was a promotional video for his energy drink Prime Hydration.

Nolan screaming holding the camera has me dying LMAOOOO — karl 🙂 (@KarlJacobs_) January 31, 2022

Haha 🤣 the monkey also want some prime❤️ https://t.co/nxx4oKNfVf — Royangurung (@Royangurung6) January 31, 2022

This is the best promotion for a drink I’ve ever seen https://t.co/Iar0Wp0LRe — flacko free 🥂 (@papochalla) January 31, 2022

The Gang has chosen your prime @LoganPaul over your camera. You don't mess with the #AoeGang LMAO 😆 https://t.co/q9cn8hL87G — eniegoo.eth 𓄀 (@eniegoo) January 31, 2022

Logan Paul is pure entertainment. Absolutely love this guy! https://t.co/xFpl6mRYdO — Awais (@Awaishayatmalik) January 31, 2022

What do you think?

Watch the video here:

