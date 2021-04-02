Viral Video: In a jaw-dropping stunt that will probably give you nightmares, a popular YouTuber buried himself in a coffin underground for 50 hours. Yes, just thinking about it sends shivers down our spine! MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, spent more than two days in a box underground for the entertainment of his 57.2 million YouTube subscribers. Also Read - Creepy Little Island with Ancient Human Remains and Coffins Found in UK

To give his audience a dose of this insane stunt, Jimmy filmed the experience by placing a camera was placed inside the coffin. Now, a 12-minute video extracted from the 50 hours he spent buried alive has become the topic of discussion on social media. Describing the challenges that he faced, he said that he wasn’t able to move much and got thoroughly bored as well.

“My back hurts, I’m starting to feel claustrophobic, I’m bored out of my mind, I smell pretty bad,” MrBeast is heard saying in the video.

He also confessed that he’s been holding in his poop while in the coffin and has been peeing in bottles. As regards to safety, Jimmy told his viewers that he has taken all precautionary measures and also has a medic with him in case things take a wrong turn. After he emerges out of the coffin after 50 hours, he says, “That was stupid. I have a massive headache and I’m starving.”

“This was the most insane thing I’ve ever done,” he captioned the video on YouTube.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has gone crazy viral on the internet and obviously so. Stunned by such a dare devil act, some users lauded his courage, while others said that they felt claustrophobic watching the video.

One user wrote, ”I wouldn’t be able to last 10 seconds In a coffin… I would have a mental break down instantly,” while another wrote, ”I hope you are ok. This kind of thing can be lowkey traumatizing to someone no matter how you flip it. Praying for your peace of mind.”

A third one wrote, ”Oh my gosh…I am terrified, greatly disturbed, and yet I have greate respect for the dude.”

What do you think?