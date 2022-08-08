Viral Video: Ever seen someone doing pull-ups while dangling from a helicopter? Seems impossible and scary, right? But not for these 2 Dutch fitness enthusiast YouTubers who smashed the Guinness World Record for the most pull-ups performed in a minute while dangling from a helicopter. According to a release from GWR, Stan Browney (online pseudonym of Stan Bruininck) and Arjen Albers, both from the Netherlands and presenters of the YouTube channel Browney broke the record at the Hoevenen Airfield in Antwerp, Belgium, on July 6, 2022.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Steals The Show As She Grooves to 'Saiyaan Superstar' to Welcome The Groom | Watch

Arjen went first and clocked 24 pull-ups from the helicopter treads as it hovered over the ground. He broke the previous record of 23, which was set by Armenian serial record breaker Roman Sahradyan. However, the Youtuber’s record was short-lived as Stan Bruininck, who is a specialist in callisthenics, surpassed it with 25 pull-ups in one minute. A video of this record-breaking achievement has been shared by Guinness World Records on their YouTube handle.

“The boys from @Browney compete to see who can do the most pull-ups from a helicopter in one minute. Who will walk away with the world record?” read the text accompanying the video.

Watch the video here:

According to Guinness World Record, it took the two athletes 15 days to find a helicopter to practice for the world record. Suspended slippery PVC tubes hanging from ropes were used by them to simulate the movements of a helicopter. To be better prepared for the day, they also decided to up the stakes and train on a tube with diameter thicker than the bar that they would use on the day.

The duo has documented their preparation and effort to take their viewers through the “craziest world record ever.”

(With ANI Inputs)