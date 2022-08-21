Viral Video: Former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh is quite active on social media and often treats his fans with pictures and videos about his life. In his recent video, Singh seemed in a rather jolly mood as he shared a fun video of himself grooving to Govinda’s song Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye. Notably, the peppy song isfrom the 1998 film ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan‘ starred Govind and Raveena Tandon. He captioned the video, “Weekend Vibes.” In the video, he is dressed in a white shirt and a pair of denims while dancing to to the iconic song’s catchy beats. A speaker is also seen in his hand while he grooves to the song while going down the stairs.Also Read - Viral Video: Vacuum Cleaner Attacks Sleeping Dog's Tail, He Blames The Other Dog Angrily. Watch

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

The video has gone viral and several people flocked to the comment section with emojis and words of appreciation. More than 219,808 people have liked the video so far. One user wrote, “Govinda sir just got insecured from our yuvi paa.” Another wrote, “You sixer king.” A third user commented, “Legend for always,” while another user wrote, “Us after India vs Australia QF.”

The left-hand batsman welcomed his son Orion Keech Singh with his wife Hazel Keech earlier this year. The couple celebrated Orin’s six-month birthday last month.