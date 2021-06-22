New Delhi: In case you’ve not already noticed, the Internet is filled with fun-filled videos of animals and birds and their interesting activities. One such video from the animal world that is gaining a lot of traction on social media platforms is that of a zebra kicking a lioness that was trying to hunt it down. The video went viral after an Instagram page named Waow Africa shared it with the caption, “Unorthodox…! Zebra kicks a following lioness away with ease. Likely the lion wasn’t expecting the kick.” The video was originally shot by a team of the Maasai Legend Safaris in Tanzania, a country in East Africa. Also Read - How Yoga Helped Kangana Ranaut's Mom Avoid Heart Surgery And Rangoli to Fight Acid Attack Trauma

The short video clip shows a zebra walking amid long grasses when it suddenly notices a lioness coming towards it and immediately runs on the opposite side. And, within seconds, the lioness too picks up speed and runs after the zebra to hunt it down and what happens next will leave you in shock as you might not have seen it coming your way. So, what happened was, as the lion kept running after the zebra, it kicked the lioness hard with its hind legs and this was definitely not what the lioness was expecting as well. The kick was so hard that it flew and fell almost a few feet away from the spot.

Watch the video:

The video has garnered over 15K likes and views and hundreds of comments. Users posted comments like, “Zebra 1 Lion 0… brilliant footage”, “I like the fall of the lion. Reality check. Even the queen has to struggle for food”, “Knockout”, “She never saw that coming” and many more.