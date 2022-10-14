Viral Video Today: The festival of Navratri ended recently and many videos surfaced on the internet where people were seen doing garba at places like airports and train stations. During festivals, most people get leave to celebrate the holiday but work for food delivery agents increases drastically. But what happens if you can’t enjoy the festival because you’re on duty? You bring the festival on duty.Also Read - Viral Video: Zomato Agent Delivers Food An Hour Late, Man Welcomes Him With Aarti Ki Thali. Watch

A Zomato delivery boy was recently seen breaking into a garba dance as he couldn’t help but resist the music. The clip was recorded at Arkade Earth society in Mumbai, according to the post. It was shared on Instagram by the user ‘iamparalkar’ with the following text: “Working on garba nights… Fikar not… enjoy every moment of life…” It has gone viral with over 2.3 million views and 236k likes. Also Read - Swiggy, Zomato Make It To Top 10 Global Online Food Delivery Firms. Which Are The Top 3?

The clip shows the delivery boy leaving with his helmet on but then he hears loud Gujarati music playing at a Garba event in the society. The man starts doing garba moves and spinning, then walks out casually after enjoying the music. Also Read - Swiggy Shares Hilarious Vadapav Meme, Viral Video Has 11 Million Views. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF ZOMATO DELIVERY BOY DOING GARBA ON DUTY HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AshIsh MuLe (@iamparalkar)

Netizens found the video wholesome and said the Zomato delivery boy passed the vibe check. “Khushiya har jagha bat rahi hai bus usee sametne wala chahiye,” a user commented. “Thank you for putting a smile on my face,” another user wrote. “Wonderful real happiness yhi hai,” a third user wrote. “Jethalal is that you,” a user joked.