Viral Video Today: The internet is full of inspiring stories showcasing human resilience, hardwork and perseverance. One particular video that has caught the attention of netizens is of a Zomato delivery agent who is seen carrying his little daughter in a baby carrier and toddler son while delivering his food orders. A food blogger Saurabh Panjwani took to Instagram to share video where he shows the delivery partner carrying their daughter and their toddler son to every delivery address assigned. Panjwani also asked questions about the delivery partner’s job and kids, to which he replied that he brings his daughter along, and the son helps him with deliveries at work.Also Read - Viral Video: Rat Saves Its Baby From King Cobra, Then Teaches The Snake A Lesson. Watch

He wrote, “I felt so inspiring seeing this, this zomato delivery partner spends the whole day in the sun with two children, we should learn that if a person wants, he can also do anything.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saurabh Panjwani (@foodclubbysaurabhpanjwani)

The video has gone viral, and many hailed a father’s love, calling it inspirational while others called it sad and heartbreaking. One user wrote, “Take care n stay safe especially your kids. Respect you brother for working hard for your family.” Another commented, “Hardworking life So Sad I’m very Emotional.” A third said, “Risking kids health and life in danger..He is very dedicated towards work to feed their kids and family ..govt should provide job to such people and celebrity must find out and help them will be praise by God..Money will stay will not take in Grave..”

Zomato also replied to the video, and requested the person’s contact details. “Please share the order details in a private message so that we can reach out and help out the delivery partner,” Zomato commented.