New Delhi: A delivery agent working with online food aggregator Zomato has been arrested for setting his bike on fire and damaging a police post by pelting bricks at it in Delhi’s Khan market area on Tuesday. The 33-year-old delivery man identified as Nadeem, a resident of Hauz Rani, was reportedly upset after police slapped him for allegedly staring at a woman. The accused was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he burnt his bike.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Doing Naagin Dance in Baarat Gets a Little Too Much In Character, Leaves Netizens In Splits

Videos of the incident are going viral on social media showing a man wearing black clothes and a cap breaking the window panes of the police post with bricks. A bike can also be seen burning on the road near the police post. In another video, two police personnel can be seen holding him and making him sit inside a police vehicle. Also Read - Jaya Bachchan Chases Paparazzi in Anger Outside Her House Amid Diwali Party, Watch Viral Video

WATCH VIDEO OF MAN SETTING BIKE ON FIRE, DAMAGING POLICE POST

According to a senior police official, a call was received at around 7.30 a.m. at the Tughlak road police station regarding a bike burning in front of a police post (chowki) at Khan Market. “Police team immediately reached the spot and found Nadeem under the influence of liquor… he was also very aggressive, however, the police team overpowered him,” said the official.

“He had damaged the police post’s window panes on the three sides of the police post with bricks. He had even put his bike and standees of police ablaze,” said police.

“A case under section 436 (mischief by fire or any explosive substance), 285 (negligent conduct), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 283 (causing danger, obstruction or, injury in any public way or line of navigation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 3/4 prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has been registered,” the police said.

“The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. An investigation is in progress,” police added.

As per sources, Nadeem got married recently. But, due to some reasons, the marriage broke down, after which he was stressed and angry.