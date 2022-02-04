A hilarious video is going crazy viral on social media where a man showed a monkey a magic trick and left him stunned. The video was initially shared on TikTok where it received over 1.6 million views. It was recorded at Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City.Also Read - YouTuber Logan Paul Gets Chased & Robbed by Monkeys During Trip to South Africa | Watch

In the video, a visitor named Maximiliano Ibarra at the Mexican Zoo can be seen showing a monkey who's in an enclosure a magic trick through a big glass window. The trick leaves the monkey totally amazed and he is seen making a hilarious shocked face.

The man continues with the trick and the monkey then looks bamboozled and gives a funny expression of disbelief. He then walks near the window as if he can't process what sorcery he just saw. As the man continues to show him more tricks, the monkey can't handle it and leaves, supposedly to avoid dying from shock. Netizens were left in splits on seeing the monkey's hilarious interaction with the magician.

Watch the viral video below: