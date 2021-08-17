Kabul: A day after taking over Afghanistan, videos have surfaced on the internet showing Taliban militants enjoying rides and having fun at an amusement park in Kabul. In the video, Taliban fighters were seen laughing and riding electric bumper cars while holding assault rifles and weapons. In another video, they were also seen taking rounds in merry-go-round riding play horses and amid chaos in Kabul.Also Read - Ads & Posters Depicting Women Being Whitewashed in Kabul As Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan | See Pic

The videos were shared by senior Reuters reporter Hamid Shalizi who is based in Kabul, showing a group of Taliban fighters spending time at an amusement park.

Watch the videos here:

Another set of videos by Asaad Hanna show Taliban soldiers bouncing on a trampoline and working out at the presidential palace gym.

Trying to be “fit for governing”

Taliban in Afghanistan working out in the presidential palace's gym.

These videos come in sharp contrast to the heart-wrenching clips showing thousands of Afghans who are desperate to leave the war-torn country since the Taliban took control of the presidential palace in Kabul. At least 10 people have been killed and several left wounded amid complete chaos and gunfire at the passenger terminal of the Kabul international airport where thousands of Afghans have converged in hopes of getting an evacuation flight.

Videos on social media platforms showed Afghan citizens jostling to climb the ladder to get inside the flight leaving the war-torn country. Two such desperate people tied themselves to the wheels of a military plane that was taking off from the runway but fell to their death.

Afghanistan now stares at an uncertain future especially after President Ashraf Ghani left the country with four cars and a helicopter full of cash, according to news agency Reuters. The armed group’s takeover of Kabul comes nearly 20 years after relinquishing power in an American-led assault.