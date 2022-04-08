Instagram Reels: Needless to say, making reel videos on Instagram are the hottest trend on internet right now. And of course, reels are just incomplete without the right music, as they help in engaging the right audiences. No matter how much effort you put in, your videos can reach maximum people only when they are topped with trending songs or viral trends. So, if you want to create a spark in the reel world and want to gain more followers, you need to keep a track of the trending songs and viral challenges. However, if you are too busy for that, we have compiled the list of the best trending songs for Instagram reels.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Walks On a Rope Between Two Hot Air Balloons, Breaks World Record. Watch

Here is a list of top 12 trending songs for Instagram reels:

1. Chaand Baaliyan – Aditya A

Singer Aditya A’s song ‘Chaand Baaliyan’, which was released in 2020, is massively trending online now. From children to Bollywood bigwigs, several people have posted videos on their social media handles with the soulful song ‘Chaand Baaliyan’ playing in the background.

2. B**ches Come And Go Bruh: Ginseng Strip 2002

This trending audio is originally from a Yung Lean song, “Gingseng Strip 2002”, which was released in 2013. 9 years, later, the song has resurfaced on Instagram, and TikTok.

3. Arabic Kuthu – Halamithi Habibo

Arabic Kuthu’, the song from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer upcoming Tamil-language movie ‘Beast’, has taken social media by storm. The popularity of Arabic Kuthu lyrical video song ‘Halamithi Habibo’ has hit the roof and has celebrities from across the fields grooving to its peppy beats. #ArabicKuthuChallenge has been trending all over the internet.

4. Come Check This- Fetish

5. All That Glitters: Kate Earl

6. Lala La Li Li Lala

7. Can We Skip To The Good Part

The trend which initially started on TikTok, is all about showing us your past struggles and then highlighting the good part. This song was released in June of 2017 by the American Indie pop trio band called AJR.

8. Atak Gaya Hai-Arijit Singh

The melodious Atak Gaya song from the movie Badhaai Do, has been crooned by Arijit Singh, and its music is composed by Amit Trivedi. The track is receiving a lot of love, with many couples taking Badhaai Do Challenge and showcasing their love story.

9. Anjan Ki Siti

Sung by Rehana Mirza, Anjan Ki Siti is a Rajasthani folk song, and features in many travel reels.

10. Meri Jaan-Gangubai Kathiawadi

The Gangubai Kathiawadi wave has taken social media by storm and its songs have given rise to many viral dance trends on Instagram. Not just Dholida, Meri Jaan, a romantic song picturised on Alia and Shantanu Maheshwari has been the subject of several dance reels.

11. Pasoori-Ali Sethi (Coke Studio)

The Coke Studio track–Pasoori, sung by Ali Sethi, is the current obsession of all music lovers. The song has been on everyone’s lips for its visual appeal, melodious music, and soulful lyrics. No wonder, reel makers are also hooked to the song.

12. Partition by Beyonce

Beyoncé’s 2013 single ‘Partition’ trend features individuals doing their regular routine and suddenly dropping seductively in a squatting position to the song’s beat.

Notably, Instagram Reel feature which debuted in August 2020, exploded in popularity and came as a boon for content creators. Ever since then, Instagram has been inundated with 15 to 30-second reel videos featuring people dancing to hit songs, posting lip-syncing videos, and creating funny yet relatable content.