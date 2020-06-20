With several people streaming out onto the streets in US and UK to protest against systematic rasicm after a black man, George Floyd, was murdered in police custody in Minneapolis, a viral trend has gripped TikTok users who can be seen twerking to a protest chant. It all began when a TikToker named Mandy J went to a protest in Philadelphia on June 03 and recorded a video from the event where people are reportedly chanting, “Take it to the streets, fuck the police, now bounce that ass, no peace.” Also Read - 'This is Crazy!': Twitter Outrages on Delhi Police's FIR Against DS Bindra Who Set up Langar For Anti-CAA Protesters at Shaheen Bagh

Taking to her handle on the short video-sharing app, Mandy captioned it, "philly's vibe is unmatched everyone needs to get out there and donate, educate, protest, & speak up#blacklivesmatter #nojusticenopeace (sic)" and a user quickly commented, "that extra 'no peace' hits! (sic)." In no time, other TikTok users borrowed the audio from Mandy's video and shared videos of them performing or twerking to the chant in order to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement online.

Also Read - 'Here to Stay': 'Dreamers' Celebrate as US Supreme Court Protects DACA to Shield Young Immigrants From Deportation, Trump-Obama Tweet Reactions

One user even suggested that the actual chant might be “Take it to the streets, defund the police no justice no peace”, hinting at the great Yanny and Laurel fiasco of 2018 which had the Internet divided over an audio recording that sounded like “Yanny” to some people and “Laurel” to others.

Racial protests gained steam in the US after the gruesome murder of African-American George Floyd by Minneapolis officers who wrongly detained and knelt on the neck of the black man for nearly 9 minutes until he died on the road in public view. The recent merciless killings of African-Americans Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Floyd, triggered the Black Lives Matter movement that trickled from America to the rest of the world. In London, a list of more than 60 statues that should be removed in the UK was drawn up by the anti-racism activists.