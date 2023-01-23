Home

Man Asks Air Hostess to Open Flight’s Window to Spit Gutka, Video Goes Viral

Viral Video: At a time when several incidents of unruly behaviour of passengers on flights were reported, a video of a man asking a flight attendant to open the plane’s window so that he can spit out gutka is going crazily viral on social media now. While the video left many shocked in the begining later people burst into laughter following the whole incident.

The video went viral after it was shared by an Instagram user named Govind Sharma with the caption, “Tag your gutka lover friend”. The funny incident happened in an IndiGo flight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Govind Sharma ji 🧿 (@govindsharma5906)

In the video, a man sitting on an aisle seat can be seen rubbing something in his palm when he suddenly calls the air hostess near him. He can be heard saying, “Excuse me, khidki kholdenge please, gutka thukna hai (Excuse me, could you please open the window, I need to spit out gutka (chewing tobacco).”

Hearing the man, the air hostess as well as other passengers burst into laughter. Even the man who made the strange request also started laughing as he just pulled a prank and everyone found it funny.