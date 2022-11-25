This Snake Is A Chappal Chor, IFS Officer Shares Hilarious Viral Video. Watch

It's rare to see a serpent taking away anything at all, but when a snake slithers away with someone's slipper, that video is bound to surprise people and go viral.

VIRAL VIDEO OF SNAKE STEALING SLIPPER

Snake Ka Video: While visiting temples in India, it’s important to wear slippers or sandals that you won’t mind never seeing again as they get stolen a lot. You might expect beggars to steal your shoes, but this is the most unexpected thief you will ever come across. But while visiting a temple, pray that you may never come across this chappal chor. Why? Because it’s a snake. Yes.

It’s rare to see a serpent taking away anything at all, but when a snake slithers away with someone’s slipper, that video is bound to surprise people and go viral. The now-viral video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan with the following caption, “I wonder what this snake will do with that chappal. He got no legs. Unknown location.”

The clip shows the serpent crawling in a lane towards some people who are screaming on seeing the snake. While the people were scared of the snake biting them, they weren’t too worried about keeping their slippers safe. Weirdly, the snake just comes towards them, picks up a chapal in his mouth, and swiftly slithers away. Several users pointed out that the video seems to be from Bihar.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF SNAKE STEALING SLIPPER HERE:

I wonder what this snake will do with that chappal. He got no legs. Unknown location. pic.twitter.com/9oMzgzvUZd — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 24, 2022

The video has received over 150k views and 4,900 likes. Netizens found the unusual sight hilarious and flooded the comments with jokes. “Dialect is Bhojpuri, has to be Bihar,” a user commented. “Loved the reflexles the beautiful snake…Fast and furious,” another user wrote. “Crime master GoGo,” a third user wrote.

HERE ARE THE TOP 5 VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE DAY: