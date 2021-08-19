Viral Video: An Indian wedding procession or baarat is just incomplete without a dance session. A perfect opportunity to let loose, baaratis are often seen dancing excitedly, matching the beats and energy of dhol. One such video has resurfaced on the internet showing sisters-in-law of the groom dancing joyfully at his baarat on the road.Also Read - Viral Video: Excited Groom Whistles As Bride Enters Wedding Stage, Dance Joyfully Together | Watch

Well, as we all know, the bhabhi-devar relationship is fraught with teasing and leg-pulling, and it’s a special bond like no other. In a video that celebrates this bond, the groom is seen sitting on a mare while both his sisters-in-law are dancing on the road. Having a lot of fun, they are dancing to the popular wedding song ‘Lo chali main apne devar ki baraat le ke’ wearing red and pink lehengas respectively. Both are dancing to their heart’s content, while the devar atop the mare, enjoys their performance. However, he also could not stop himself after a while and is seen doing dance steps with his hands.

The post was shared by an Instagram account named “witty wedding” with a caption, ”लो चली में अपनी देवर की बारात लेके 😍😁❤️ Tag a coolest bhabhi.”

Watch the video here:

The video went viral over the Internet and people are loving the cute bond of the devar and bhabhis. One user commented saying, “Super”, while several others dropped some heart eyes emojis in the comment section