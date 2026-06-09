Viral Watch: DK Shivakumar takes bite of apple then throws half-eaten apple into crowd, ‘apple toss’ sparks social media backlash

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar’s ‘apple toss’ video has sparked major social media backlash.

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Viral Watch: DK Shivakumar takes bite of apple then throws half-eaten apple into crowd, ‘apple toss’ sparks social media backlash | Image: X

Viral Watch: It seems like Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivkumar invited controversy with his gesture. A video of him taking a bite of an apple and tossing it into the crowd during a public event in Kanakapura has gone viral on the internet like wildfire, sparking a debate on social media platforms. The video was recorded when Shivkumar was on a visit to Kanakapura’s Horahalli. He received a grand welcome in Horahalli, with people expressing their love for him by presenting him with a large ‘Gajamala’. The garland was made of fresh apples and flowers.

In the video, Shivakumar can be seen plucking apples from the garland, taking a bite and then tossing ‘half-eaten’ apples towards his supporters. The crowd can be seen cheering, with several attempts to catch the ‘half-eaten’ apple.

Watch The Viral Video Here



The clip has accumulated thousands of views and mixed reactions of the netizens. It has also ignited an online debate with supporters describing the gesture as an informal and affectionate interaction while others raised questions on throwing half-eaten fruit on crowd.

“Does DK Shivakumar think he’s a deity? Taking a bite out of an apple garland like it’s bhog and handing it out to the public… what kind of logic is this?, ” one social media user wrote.

“DK got this arrogance from his master the fake gandhis, congress thinks they are the lord and Indians are their servants,” a user said.

“Such a disgusting behaviour,” another said.

“Not very long to go…soon he will meet the same fate as Mamata..,” a user commented.

It is to be noted that the incident took place when the Karnataka Chief Minister, continues to navigate high expectations after taking the oath of top post.

The Opposition has started slamming Shivkumar for his action and using the clip to paint a narrative of arrogance and disconnect. However, no response or clarification to the controversy has been issued from the CM’s office yet.