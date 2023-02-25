Home

Viral

PhysicsWallah founder Alakh Pandey gets hitched to Shivani Dubey in an intimate ceremony, thanks his students in viral wedding post - SEE HERE!

Viral Wedding Post: PhysicsWallah founder Alakh Pandey tied the wedding knot with his fiance Shivani Dubey in an intimate ceremony on February 22. The popular physics teacher dropped dreamy wedding photos from D-day on Instagram. He also mentioned his students in an elaborate Instagram post. The couple looked stunning in their beautiful wedding attires. The groom looked dashing in a beige sherwani, the journalist bride looked mesmerising in a traditional red lehenga. The caption on Alakh Pandey’s viral wedding post read, “Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayi ❤ Ho gayi shaadi 😍 Aaplog k saath jeevan k 7 saal ho gaye bachoo and in saat salo me mere life me kitne phases aaye , har bar aap sath the. Meri life ki shyd one of the most important date 22 Feb 2023 hogi.”

The caption continued, “Humsafar Shivani Dubey ban gyi , aaplog ko bula nahi paye . Shayd bulana mumkin bhai nahi tha. Live telecast krna bhi acha nhi lagta. Kuch tasveere aap k sath share kr rahe. Thankyou mere jeevan ka sabse important hissa hone k lie bacho. Vaise to bade logo ki blessings li jati hai , par mere lie aaplog ki blessings and aaplog ki duaen sabse important hogi. Bahut sara pyar aap sab ko and aaj se Shivani Mam ko bhi. Thankyou @abovo.hospitality , @madhur_anand84 @iam_lijothomas for emotionally understanding our bond and being so dedicated for our wedding.”

CHECK PHYSICSWALLAH FOUNDER ALAKH PANDEY’S VIRAL WEDDING POST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Physics Wallah (PW) (@physicswallah)

The viral wedding post grabbed several eyeballs and witnessed many congratulatory messages. While most of his PhysicsWallah’s students wish him luck in his married life, others drop hilarious comments, all in good spirits. One of the users wrote, “Aapne bhi shaadi Karli😔 hum yaha integration differentiation se aage hi nahi badh paa rahe hai 😭👍🏻.” Another user wrote, “Sir app dono ka Jodi bilkul ram sita jaisi hii.” The third one said, “Humare Exam time pe shadi kr liye apne 😭.”

PhysicsWallah was first introduced as a YouTube channel in 2014 in order to help JEE and NEET applicants. Pandey founded PhysicsWallah and started his own platform to offer coaching in physics, math, biology, economics, and other subjects.

Congratulations to Alakh Pandey And Shivani Dubey!

