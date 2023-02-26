Home

Viral

Viral Wedding Video: Father-Daughter’s Dance on ‘Banthan Chali’ Wins Heart Online – Watch Energetic Performance

Viral Wedding Video: Father-Daughter’s Dance on ‘Banthan Chali’ Wins Heart Online – Watch Energetic Performance

The bride joined her father for a groovy, energetic dance performance on 'Banthan Chali' on her big day - Watch viral wedding video!

Viral Wedding Video: Father-Daughter's Dance on Banthan Chali Bolo Wins Heart Online - Watch Energetic Performance

Viral Wedding Video: Exquisite Indian weddings are all about elaborate rituals, delectable cuisine, vibrant colours, lights, and lots of enjoyment. When it comes to Indian weddings, the father-daughter dance tradition strikes a deep emotional chord with many people. One such wedding video featuring the bride dancing enthusiastically with her father to a lively Bollywood song has gone viral on social media. In the viral wedding video, the bride looks breathtaking in a pink lehenga as she joined her father for the dance. The bride’s father flaunted his moves in an all-black traditional attire. The duo won over the internet with their energetic dance moves on Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan’s song Banthan Chali from the movie Kurukshetra.

The viral wedding video was shared by the official handle of Mad Over Thumkas, a wedding choreography company. The caption on the viral wedding read, “Father-Daughter Duo for the WIN @tanviabhyankar What better song than Ban than chali to dance with your dad? ❤️”

You may like to read

WATCH VIRAL WEDDING VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding choreography | Dance (@madoverthumkas)

The viral wedding video grabbed eyeballs on social media. Desi netizens dropped heart, heart-eye and fire emojis in the comment section. They also heaped praises on the father-daughter duo for their vibrant moves. One of the users wrote, ” Inse Aacha Dance Partner Nhi Mil Sakta .” Another user wrote, “Kbhi nazar na lge ❤️❤️.” The third one wrote, “Best performance ever seen ♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

The viral wedding video has over 3M views, 375K likes and 931 comments. The viral dance video made several netizens emotional while some recalled their dance performances with their father.

The father-daughter grooved like pros and appeared to be really at ease on stage. Several viewers online were captivated by their performance. They lauded the duo’s extraordinary passion and gushed about them.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.