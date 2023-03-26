Home

Viral Wedding Video: Men Dance to Shinchan’s Hindi Title Track, Desis Ask ‘Aise Ladke Kaha Milte Hai’ – WATCH

Viral Wedding Video: Weddings are a great event to create memories for a lifetime. The grand celebration becomes 10 times more special with family, close friends and loved ones. From eating together at a giant table to performing special dance performances for the bride and groom, weddings are a joyful occasion. Recently, a group of men dances to the popular Japanese cartoon Shinchan’s Hindi title track at an Indian wedding. The viral dance video from a wedding is shared by a choreographer on her Instagram handle, namely ‘Bipasha Shah.’ The caption read, “When your friends surprise you with something unexpected😂.” The viral video started with a bunch of males and females dancing to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s song ‘Lungi Dance’ from Chennai Express. Following this, men took over the stage and danced to the Hindi title track for the Japanese animated series Shinchan. The hilarious video left the audience speechless.

The caption on the viral video read, “Just when you think that the performance is over but…” The viral wedding video caught several eyes and the internet began to react in no time. While many users dropped laughing emojis others reacted with heart emoticons.

One of the users said, “It’s time to get new friends.” Another said, “Boys can dance to literally anything!” The third one said, “Petition to make this dance compulsory in events 😅.” Many users also invited this group of boys to their wedding and said, “Kaha milte h ese ladke 😂😂😂😂Bhai meri shadi hogi bhej dena inhe 😂.”

The viral wedding video of men dancing to Shinchan’s title track has 871K views, 78.9K likes and 93 comments.

Would you ever dance to Shinchan’s title track at a wedding? Let us know your thoughts!

