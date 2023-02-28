Home

THESE men in saree made jaws drop with their amazing dance moves on 'Desi Girl' at a lavish Indian wedding - Watch viral wedding video!

Viral Wedding Video: Indian weddings become special with close friends and family but it is their participation in every ritual and fun dance performance that makes it extra special. In an attempt to make the bride and groom feel special, the groomsmen made jaws drop with their spectacular perfomance on ‘Desi Girl.’ In the viral wedding video, the boys wore saree over their traditional attire and broke the dance floor with their thumkas on Priyanka Chopra’s song from the movie Dostana. They were joined by two ladies wearing baggy coats over their blingy wedding outfits. The caption on the viral wedding video read, “Sexiest desi girls in town @salilsinghaggarwal & his super fun gang with their thumkas & pallus have definitely been one of our favourite performances of the season. 💃🏾.”

The viral wedding video went grabbed eyeballs in no time. Netizens heaped praises on the boys who draped saree for their dance performance. They dropped heart, heart-eye and fire emojis for the performers in the viral dance video. One of the users wrote, “Love their thumkas.” Another user wrote, “Best best men.” The third one wrote, “Dhinchak Perfomance. ” Netizens were impressed by their dedication and loved their energetic moves.

The viral wedding video was shared by wedding choreographer Revati on her Instagram handle. People are always moved by wedding dance videos where friends and relatives surprise the newlyweds with lovely performances. The viral wedding video of groomsmen dancing on Desi Girl has over 19K views and 405 likes.

Desi Girl is a popular Bollywood track featuring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. The song struck a chord with Priyanka Chopra’s fans. The peppy track from Dostana was sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Dadlani.

