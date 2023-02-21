Viral Wedding Video: Royal Couple From Udaipur Dances to Saami Saami, Netizens Are All Hearts – Watch

Home

Newlyweds from Udaipur impressed the internet with their energetic performance on Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's song 'Sami Sami' in a viral video - Watch

Viral Wedding Video: Indian weddings are no less than a festival with music, delicious food, gifts and lots of dancing. A video from an Indian wedding went viral where the couple broke the dance floor with their spectacular dance moves on Sami Sami. The couple hit the right beats in the groovy Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna track from Pushpa: The Rise. In the viral video, the newlyweds performed the hook steps of Sami Sami with full energy and enthusiasm. The highlight of the video was their coordination, expressions and the fact that they wore matching colours for their first dance perfomance after marriage. The video was shared by being_designer_simi in collaboration with simaksh_soni on Instagram and the caption read, “Tag your husband ❤️💁‍♀️.”

The video went viral in no time. Internet users were amazed by the couple’s energetic moves, and they poured their love and admiration into the comment section of the viral video. Several users hailed the newlyweds’ energy and dropped heart and fire emojis for them in the comment section. Several single users expressed their sadness and wrote, “Me And Who?” One of the users wrote, “Hey bhgwan fir meri expectation badh gyi😶.” Another user wrote, “The way he felt shy😅after u bent to touch his feet😂😂.” The third one wrote, “Mashaallah aap aiyse hi khush raho aap ko kbhi kisi ki buri nazar na large.” The viral video has over 6M views, 516K comments and 725 comments.

For those who don’t know, Sami Sami is a popular groovy track featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The song was written by Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Mounika Yadav.

