Home

Viral

Woman Lies Down On Edge Of 380 Feet Deep Victoria Falls Like It’s Her Bathtub | Video Goes Viral

Woman Lies Down On Edge Of 380 Feet Deep Victoria Falls Like It’s Her Bathtub | Video Goes Viral

It would be an understatement to call it an adventure, it is more like a risk.

Woman Lies Down On Edge Of 380 Feet Victoria Falls Like It’s Her Bathtub | Video Goes Viral

Viral Video: These are the times when people want and get instant fame, mostly for weird reasons and sometimes risky. To put it in simple words, these people make use of social media platforms and post their “tryst with adventures” on their handles where their followers view them, share them, post comments, etc. these adventures include bicycles, motorbikes, skateboards, skiing, and so on. Then there are some who take it to nature’s marvels like mountains, rivers, and oceans. Here is a woman who chose a huge waterfall.

The viral video shows a young woman in a bikini lying down just on the edge of the massive Victoria Falls from where the hundreds of feet deep landfall is clearly visible but she is not at all perturbed by that. The video is shared on Twitter by @OTerrifying with the caption, “Woman laying down inches before a massive 380 feet drop, devils pool – Victoria falls 😳”

The video has gathered more than 10 million views in a span of a few hours.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Woman laying down inches before a massive 380 feet drop, devils pool – Victoria falls 😳 pic.twitter.com/YpjHYoV60j — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) January 20, 2023

The Victoria Falls are approximately twice as wide and twice as deep as Niagara Falls. At the falls, the river plunges to a maximum drop of 355 feet (108 metres).