Woman Gets Pizza Delivered But Not ‘Exactly’ What She Had Ordered: Read Here

When you purchase something then you obviously want a fair deal.

Fair deal is the key.

Viral Post: When you purchase something then you obviously want a fair deal whether it is some garment, footwear, electronic item, or food. And yes, there is no joy in shopping without bargaining. Anyways, coming back to the topic. A woman has shared her “ordeal” on social media where she posted a picture of a pizza with a measuring tape over it.

The image has been shared on Twitter by Big Paratha @shubhibhatia03 with the caption, “Ordered a 10 inch pizza they sent me an 8 inch 😭😭😭”.

HERE IS THE POST

Ordered a 10 inch pizza they sent me an 8 inch 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AbWQlCndn1 — Big Paratha (@shubhibhatia03) April 8, 2023

As said at the beginning itself, everyone deserves a fair deal, and it is their right. We cannot say how this goof-up occurred, but we do believe that whatever the circumstances under which a wrong order was delivered, the concerned party should acknowledge and rectify it.

The post has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Big Paratha @shubhibhatia03, “Everyone saying the measurement tape is dirty and rusted- Ik that. it is not actually toughing the pizza I am not stupid 😭”

Big Paratha @shubhibhatia03, “Dammit autocorrect”.

Elon Mast @clumsyninja0905, “Shaayad uski personality achhi ho”.

Big Paratha @shubhibhatia03, “Personality ka mai achaar dalu? 😭😭”

Yash Dhanuka @YashDhanuka14, “Yeh kaun check karta h‘‘.

Big Paratha @shubhibhatia03, “Dekhne mein chhota lag rha tha size”

Aarav Sharma @Aarav_sarma, “Itna measurements kon karta hai 😁”

Big Paratha @shubhibhatia03, “I am very very diligent haan”.

Puneet Periwal @PuneetPeriwal, “Beech me se kaat kr dia hai 😂😂”

Big Paratha @shubhibhatia03, “Han ik 😭😭😭”

Pavan Goyal @Pavan_07goyal, “Itna toh main audit karte waqt bhi check nahi karta”

Big Paratha @shubhibhatia03, “Professional skepticism ka kya hua????”

Adi 🍥 @adi_jain95, “Toh paise wapas mile ya nahi?”

Big Paratha @shubhibhatia03, “I got a partial refund :)”

