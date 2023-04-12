Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Viral
  • Woman Gets Pizza Delivered But Not ‘Exactly’ What She Had Ordered: Read Here

Woman Gets Pizza Delivered But Not ‘Exactly’ What She Had Ordered: Read Here

When you purchase something then you obviously want a fair deal.

Published: April 12, 2023 8:22 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi | Edited by Tahir Qureshi

Pizza, Viral Post, shopping, social media, viral news, viral news today, viral new song, viral news india, viral video news, viral video, viral video dance, viral videos today, viral video funny, viral video youtube, latest viral video
Fair deal is the key.

Viral Post: When you purchase something then you obviously want a fair deal whether it is some garment, footwear, electronic item, or food. And yes, there is no joy in shopping without bargaining. Anyways, coming back to the topic. A woman has shared her “ordeal” on social media where she posted a picture of a pizza with a measuring tape over it.

Also Read:

The image has been shared on Twitter by Big Paratha @shubhibhatia03 with the caption, “Ordered a 10 inch pizza they sent me an 8 inch 😭😭😭”.

You may like to read

HERE IS THE POST

As said at the beginning itself, everyone deserves a fair deal, and it is their right. We cannot say how this goof-up occurred, but we do believe that whatever the circumstances under which a wrong order was delivered, the concerned party should acknowledge and rectify it.

The post has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Big Paratha @shubhibhatia03, “Everyone saying the measurement tape is dirty and rusted- Ik that. it is not actually toughing the pizza I am not stupid 😭”

Big Paratha @shubhibhatia03, “Dammit autocorrect”.

Elon Mast @clumsyninja0905, “Shaayad uski personality achhi ho”.

Big Paratha @shubhibhatia03, “Personality ka mai achaar dalu? 😭😭”

Yash Dhanuka @YashDhanuka14, “Yeh kaun check karta h‘‘.

Big Paratha @shubhibhatia03, “Dekhne mein chhota lag rha tha size”

Aarav Sharma @Aarav_sarma, “Itna measurements kon karta hai 😁”

Big Paratha @shubhibhatia03, “I am very very diligent haan”.

Puneet Periwal @PuneetPeriwal, “Beech me se kaat kr dia hai 😂😂”

Big Paratha @shubhibhatia03, “Han ik 😭😭😭”

Pavan Goyal @Pavan_07goyal, “Itna toh main audit karte waqt bhi check nahi karta”

Big Paratha @shubhibhatia03, “Professional skepticism ka kya hua????”

Adi 🍥 @adi_jain95, “Toh paise wapas mile ya nahi?”

Big Paratha @shubhibhatia03, “I got a partial refund :)”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 12, 2023 8:22 PM IST

More Stories