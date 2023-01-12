Home

Miraculous! Surgeons Remove Grenade from Soldier’s Body That Could Have Exploded

The viral X-ray image showed the apparent grenade — which appeared to be an explosive round that would have been fired from a grenade launder.

In a miraculous incident, a fearless team of Ukrainian military surgeons has successfully removed an unexploded grenade from inside the body of a Ukrainian soldier, as per the country’s armed forces. An X-ray image, released by Ukraine’s military, showing the exact location of the grenade lodged in the soldier’s chest has now gone viral and netizens are applauding the doctors.

According to Ukraine’s Office of the Chief of Defence, Major General Andrii Verba performed the operation without using electrocoagulation — a common method to control bleeding during surgery — because “the grenade could detonate at any moment.” Two sappers were on hand to handle the live grenade after it was removed from the soldier’s chest, according to Ukraine’s armed forces.

This incident comes on the backdrop of Russia-Ukraine unrest after Russia stepped up its military offensive in an attempt to take the salt mining town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine.