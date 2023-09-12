Zomato Delivery Guy Offers ‘Secret Ganja’ To Customer

Home

Viral

Viral: Zomato Delivery Man Goes The Extra Mile, Offers ‘Secret Ganja’ To Customer

Viral: Zomato Delivery Man Goes The Extra Mile, Offers ‘Secret Ganja’ To Customer

Going by a recent viral post on Twitter, a Zomato delivery person asked his customer if she wanted anything else, like ‘Secret Ganja’ along with their food.

Zomato delivery guy offers Ganja.

Food delivery apps such as Zomato have become a major part of our daily life. However, more often than not, the delivery boys leave their customers with some hilarious memories, along with the food. Recently, one such incident went viral. One of the delivery boys from Zomato took his job too seriously and went the extra mile to meet the needs of his customers. According to a post by a Twitter user, a delivery agent asked her roommate if she wanted ‘secret weed’, along with their ordered food.

Trending Now

Viral Post By A Zomato Customer

The Twitter user dropped a screenshot of the chat with the Zomato delivery boy, along with the caption, “So my roommate had placed an order from @zomato last night, and this is what the delivery guy texted her,” The delivery guy had texted, ”I am on my way to deliver your order. Kuch chahiye aap ko. Secret Ganja (Weed), etc.” (I am on my way to deliver your order. Do you need anything, secret Ganja (Weed), etc.”)

You may like to read

The post spread among the netizens like wildfire with above 4 lakh views, and more than 3,500 likes. However, the post has been removed from the micro-blogging site now.

Netizens React To The Viral Video

One of the users said jokingly in the comment section, ”Order at 2 AM midnight… you too might get such an inquiry.” Another one commented, “Haha…That’s why Zomato’s share prices are increasing this much.” The third comment read, “‘Itna caring banda (Such a caring guy)”

One of the netizens even managed to shed further light on the matter, “I have seen this. A guy who lives nearby works in Zomato, he mentioned in his experience that sometimes customers request such things when they deliver the order. Mostly at night like beer, drinks, cigarettes, and extra snacks. So he has to go to shops again and buy all this stuff,”

However, this is not the first time a Zomato delivery person has become a hot topic of discussion among netizens. Recently, another one made headlines as he revealed in an Insta video that he was making Rs 45,000 by delivering orders in his Ducati. He further disclosed his secret to earning this much as a delivery boy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES