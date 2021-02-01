New Delhi: Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma on Monday shared the first glimpse of her new born daughter with Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and have finally revealed the baby’s name as Vamika. Taking to Twitter, Anushka shared a picture of holding her new born standing alongside husband Kohli. Also Read - Vamika Meaning: How Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Chose a Truly Powerful Name For Their Daughter

She captioned the first glimpse post of her daughter, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes !” Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Introduce Daughter Vamika: Twitter Reacts to Her First Picture

“Sleep is elusive Face with tongue but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy,” the actress added. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Have Named Their Daughter Vamika as The Actor Shares Picture on Instagram

As soon as Anushka shared the adorable family picture with daughter Vamika and husband Virat Kohli, congratulatory messages, prayers, wishes and memes flooded all over the social media platform Twitter as many posted comments like “great name”, “Vamika is such a pretty name with powerful meaning to it”, and many more.

Within a hour of her posting the picture, her tweet has garnered nearly 50K likes, 700 comments and 6K retweets.

Let’s have a look at how Twitterati reacted to the adorable family picture of Virushka:

Vamika means adjective for Godess Durga ,great name👌👌👌 — Not Anshuman (@AnshumaNot) February 1, 2021

Youu guys are the cutestttt ❤❤

Vamika 🥺🥺🥺❤❤🥰🥰pic.twitter.com/YmiX6ErEOS — Sanjanaa💫 (@Sidharthaursana) February 1, 2021