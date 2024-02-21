Home

‘Akaay Kohli’ More Popular Than Parents Virat-Anushka? Star Kid BREAKS Internet With Thousands Of Fan Accounts

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the birth of their son 'Akaay'. It seems that the star kid is more popular than his parents because thousands of fan accounts have been made in his name already..

New Delhi: The fans of cricket and Bollywood rejoiced as their favourite ‘power couple’ Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma aka ‘Virushka’ announced the birth of their son with a special social media post. The star couple has named their son ‘Akaay’ and the little baby has been already getting a lot of attention. The star kid, whose face has also not yet been revealed, already seems to be a bigger star than his celebrity parents as hours within his birth announcement, Instagram was filled with thousands of fan accounts in Akaay’s name.

Instagram Filled With Fan Accounts Of ‘Akaay’

Minutes after celebrated cricketer Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma announced the birth of their second son who they have named ‘Akaay’, fans started celebrating this good news. Apart from flooding the comment section of the star couple, several fans also immediately started making instagram accounts in the name of ‘Akaay’. While some people joked about the thousands of accounts in Akaay Kohli’s name, many expressed concern over the fake accounts.

Fans React On ‘Akaay’ Fan Accounts

The netizens are absolutely amused at the increasing number of accounts in the name of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s son. These accounts are resharing the post by the star couple with messages or captions like “Thank You Dad Virat Kohli & Mom Anushka Sharma For Giving Me Birth” and “Thanks papa”. Quite a few social media accounts have also been sending text messages rather DMs on Instagram, to the people, asking for money, etc.

Anushka-Virat Announce Birth Of Second Child

As mentioned earlier, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has revealed that they have been blessed with a second child, a son who they have named ‘Akaay’. Rumours of Anushka Sharma’s second pregnancy had been doing rounds for quite some time but the couple had not confirmed the news. In a post on social media, Virat and Anushka have written, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat and Anushka.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

The accounts have led to the sharing of a lot of memes on social media as six-days-old ‘Akaay Kohli’ trends on social media platforms.

