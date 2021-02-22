New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli who is considered one of the best batsmen in modern cricket and his wife Anushka Sharma who is known for her humble nature doesn’t have any servants at their luxurious home, said former India cricketer and ex-national selector Sarandeep Singh during an interview. Also Read - India vs England Pink-Ball Test | Jofra Archer is Number One Among the Young Bowlers in Past 2-3 Years: Ashish Nehra

In his latest interview with Sportskeeda, Singh opened up about the celebrity couple's down-to-earth nature, and said, "At his home, there are no servants. He and his wife will serve food to everyone. What else do you want? Virat always sits with you, chats with you, and goes out for dinner with you. All the other players have so much respect for him. He's very down-to-earth and strong-willed."

"On the field, he needs to be that way because he's the captain. He's the one who'll handle the pressure on the ground and make decisions in the heat of the moment," he said.

During the same interview, Sarandeep further spoke about Kohli’s true ‘humble’ nature off the field, and especially during team selection meetings. “Whenever Virat comes, team meetings used to go on for 1, 1.5 hours. Virat is a good listener. I don’t know what people think about him,” he said.

“If you see him in the matches, he’s always charged up while batting and fielding. So it seems like he’s always hot and arrogant, and doesn’t listen to anyone. But no, he’s as down-to-earth as he seems aggressive on the field. In selection meetings, he was so polite. He always used to listen to everyone and then finally come to a decision,” added Sarandeep.

Kohli and Anushka got married in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. The couple was blessed with their first child, daughter Vamika, on January 11 this year.