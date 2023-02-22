Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Viral
  • Virat Kohli Fan Viral Video: Woman Kisses Kohli’s Wax Statue on Lips, Disgusted Fans Tag Bhabhi Anushka Sharma – Watch

Virat Kohli Fan Viral Video: Woman Kisses Kohli’s Wax Statue on Lips, Disgusted Fans Tag Bhabhi Anushka Sharma – Watch

Virat Kohli's fan kisses his wax statue on his lips at the Madame Tussauds museum and the internet finds it creepy- Watch viral video

Published: February 22, 2023 1:09 PM IST

By Trending Desk | Edited by Tanya Garg

Girls kisses VIRAT KOHLI
Virat Kohli Fan Viral Video: Woman Kisses Kohli's Wax Statue on Lips, Disgusted Fans Tag Bhabhi Anushka Sharma - Watch

Viral Video: Virat Kohli is one of the most popular celebs throughout the world. The Indian cricketer enjoys a massive fan following, especially among the girls. His fans are often spotted at Madame Tussauds museum to get clicked with Virat Kohli’s wax statue. However, one of his female fans took things to the next level when she kissed his wax statue. The video was shared by a user named Gems of Simps on Twitter and the caption read, “With a statue…” In the viral video, Virat Kohli’s fan planted a kiss on his wax statue at Madame Tussauds museum. She kissed his lips and then blushed at the end. Even though the fan went and poured her emotions out in the museum netizens found it disgusting.

Also Read:

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

You may like to read

The video went viral in no time as netizens disapproved of this behaviour. Virat Kohli’s fans found it very disrespectful and disgusting. Several users tagged Virat Kohli’s wife and actress Anushka Sharma. One of the users said, “@anushkasharma bhabhi dekh rahe ho yeh?” Another user said, “Had this done by a guy to woman’s statue, he would have been called pervert… But wo stree hai kuchh bhi kar sakti hai…” The third one said, “Gosh, this is so creepy.”

CHECK VIRAL REACTIONS

The viral video of a fan kissing Virat Kohli has over 141K views, 150 plus retweets and 1690K likes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 22, 2023 1:09 PM IST

More Stories