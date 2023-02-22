Home

Virat Kohli Fan Viral Video: Woman Kisses Kohli’s Wax Statue on Lips, Disgusted Fans Tag Bhabhi Anushka Sharma – Watch

Viral Video: Virat Kohli is one of the most popular celebs throughout the world. The Indian cricketer enjoys a massive fan following, especially among the girls. His fans are often spotted at Madame Tussauds museum to get clicked with Virat Kohli’s wax statue. However, one of his female fans took things to the next level when she kissed his wax statue. The video was shared by a user named Gems of Simps on Twitter and the caption read, “With a statue…” In the viral video, Virat Kohli’s fan planted a kiss on his wax statue at Madame Tussauds museum. She kissed his lips and then blushed at the end. Even though the fan went and poured her emotions out in the museum netizens found it disgusting.

With a statue… pic.twitter.com/TXU67kSlYz — Gems of Simps (@GemsOfSimps) February 20, 2023

The video went viral in no time as netizens disapproved of this behaviour. Virat Kohli’s fans found it very disrespectful and disgusting. Several users tagged Virat Kohli’s wife and actress Anushka Sharma. One of the users said, “@anushkasharma bhabhi dekh rahe ho yeh?” Another user said, “Had this done by a guy to woman’s statue, he would have been called pervert… But wo stree hai kuchh bhi kar sakti hai…” The third one said, “Gosh, this is so creepy.”

This condition is called Agalmatophilia (sexual attraction to a statue, doll, mannequin or other similar figurative object). It’s a clinical condition. She needs treatment https://t.co/wCCCgM0hWr — . ⚕️ (@TheHeartAspires) February 21, 2023

If a guy did this with a female he’d be a creep and shit like that !!!! https://t.co/y7nji3rwzK — GOAT CFC (@akshat_siuuu) February 21, 2023

Bc Anokha Pyar Hai Ye To ❤️ https://t.co/JSuEIDa95P — Mishra Cric Talk (@MishraCric) February 21, 2023

@AnushkaSharma Dekh lo bhabhi ji, kya kya ho rha h https://t.co/D6aJRMESJ2 — Abhishek Mishra (@im_mishraabhi) February 21, 2023

@imVkohli I’m sure you would die laughing seeing this!! https://t.co/ss84uuSz8k — Arihant Kothari (@iarihantkothari) February 21, 2023

Ab agar ye kaam koi ladka kar deta to usko worst naam se address kiya jaata……. ‍♂️ https://t.co/L2pr47oe6a — INDIAN RAJAT (@RAJAT83INDIAN) February 21, 2023

The viral video of a fan kissing Virat Kohli has over 141K views, 150 plus retweets and 1690K likes.

