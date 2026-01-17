Home

Viral

Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav visit Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI in Indore, chant Jai Shree Mahakal – WATCH

Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav visit Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI in Indore, chant ‘Jai Shree Mahakal’ – WATCH

Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav visit Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI in Indore. Watch video.

Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav visit Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI in Indore, chant ‘Jai Shree Mahakal’ – WATCH

In the era of social media, celebrities and public figures are always under the spotlight, whether it is for their personal life or professional life. One such similar situation happened recently with cricketer Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav, who chose a moment of peace and spirituality ahead of their high-pressure series. The two cricketers were spotted in Ujjain, seeking blessings at the iconic Mahakaleshwar Temple. Soon after their visit, a video showing their calm and composed side ahead of their final One Day International (ODI) against New Zealand in Indore started doing the rounds.

As they are all set for an important encounter, the pressure and expectations have been soaring. This viral spiritual moment has been showcasing players turning to faith for strength and positivity.

Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Former Indian Captain and Star Cricketer Virat Kohli, along with Kuldeep Yadav, offered prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/GirLTB7j6I — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2026



Ahead of the third and final One Day International (ODI) match against New Zealand on Sunday, star India batter Virat Kohli was spotted in Ujjain visiting the iconic Mahakaleshwar Temple on Saturday morning. He was accompanied by spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who also accompanied him to seek blessings from Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple.

After their visit, social media was filled with their pictures and videos from the Mahakal Mandir in Ujjain.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Kuldeep Yadav Shares His Experience

After seeking blessings, Kuldeep spoke to the news agency ANI and said, “It was a very good experience. It’s been nine years since I first had darshan here. It brings a lot of joy and bliss. By the grace of God everything is good, and if his grace remains, we will perform well in the World Cup.”

His words exuded confidence, belief and positivity in the divine energy.

India vs New Zealand: Series Levelled

Team India and New Zealand will lock horns on Sunday for the series decider at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. The first ODI match was won by the Men in Blue by four wickets in Vadodara. However, in the next one, the Blackcaps bounced back and registered a seven-wicket victory over the home side, levelling the series.

With both teams having one win each, all eyes are now on the third ODI, sparking curiosity on who will win this time.

Focus Shifts to T20 World Cup 2026

After the ODI series, Team India will face the Kiwis in a five-match T20I series ahead of the prestigious ICC T20I World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in India.

Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav’s visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple shows their spiritual side and speaks about their faith as they also prepare for the biggest on the field.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.