‘Virat Kohli or…?’ Young kid’s wholesome moment with ‘cricketer’ goes viral

A video of a toddler who mistook Kartik Sharma for Virat Kohli has gone viral on the internet, in which the child can be seen posing with him. Netizens laughed at the resemblance and loved the child's excitement.

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‘Virat Kohli or...?’ Young kid’s wholesome moment with ‘cricketer’ goes viral | Image: Kartik Sharma Instagram

Little Boy Mistakes Virat Kohli Lookalike for Cricketer: Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has one of the most massive fan bases in global sports. Wherever he goes, fans follow. They wait for hours outside hotels or at cricket grounds just to take a selfie with him. For a little cricket fan, spotting ‘Virat’ was a moment of a lifetime. But the fact is, it was not the actual star batter but his lookalike. A video of the wholesome moment of the toddler with Virat Kohli’s lookalike has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, the little kid mistook a man for the Indian cricket superstar. He can be seen confidently identifying him as Virat Kohli and happily clicking a photo with him.

Kartik Sharma, who is famous for his striking resemblance to the cricketer, shared the video on Instagram. With a similar hairstyle, beard, and facial features, Kartik convinced the young Kohli fan that he just met one of India’s most famous sports stars.

In the clip, the person recording the clip can be heard asking the kid, ‘Who is this?’.

The kid enthusiastically replies, “Virat Kohli.”

Watch The Viral Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kartik Sharma (@kartikkohlee18)

The camera then showed Sharma, who was seen laughing out loud upon realising the kid’s confusion. He played along and acted like the cricketer for the kid, who walked over to him for a photograph.

The toddler then posed beside Sharma for a photograph. Sharma enjoyed the cute encounter with the kid, happily standing still for the picture and soaking in the wholesome moment.

Kartik Sharma shared the video on Instagram with a caption, “Kids’ happiness feels personal.”

The video of the incident immediately went viral on the internet, garnering thousands of views. Netizens flooded the comment section, praising the man for his striking resemblance to the star cricketer.

The majority of users joked that Sharma might secretly be Virat himself. Others stated that they had to watch the clip twice because they initially thought Kartik was really Virat Kohli.