#ViratKohli Trends As Team India Fight For Final Spot In T20 World Cup 2022. Check Best Reactions Here

India vs England, T20 World Cup 2022: #ViratKohli has gone viral on Twitter with many on social media hoping for the former Indian skipper to spell his magic.

Published: November 10, 2022 1:13 PM IST

By Snigdha Choudhury | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Ind vs Eng SEMI-FINAL 2, virat kohli, Ind vs Eng live score,Ind vs Eng live updates,Ind vs Eng live streaming online, Ind vs Eng live cricket score,T20 World Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022 live score, T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 live score streaming,T20 World Cup 2022 schedule,T20 World Cup 2022 timing, T20 World Cup 2022 weather, T20 World Cup 2022 live updates,T20 WC 2022, T20 WC 2022 live streaming, T20 WC 2022 live score updates, T20 WC 2022 live cricket score, T20 WC 2022 schedule, T20 WC 2022 timings, Ind vs Eng, India vs England, Ind vs Eng live streaming, Ind vs Eng live score streaming, Cricket News, Ind vs Eng score
India vs England: India is fighting for the final spot as it battles England in T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday.

India vs England, T20 World Cup 2022: India is fighting for the final spot as it battles England in T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday. With minutes away from the India vs England match, #ViratKohli trend has gone viral on Twitter with many on social media hoping for the former Indian skipper to spell his magic. Twitterati are having a field day, sharing hilarious memes and rooting for King Kohli to push India for its win.

Also Read:

India vs England: Check Best Reactions Here


Will Team India be able to snatch victory from England and book a final spot? Stay tuned to India.com and follow all updates on the T20 World Cup 2022 India vs England match here.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 10, 2022 1:13 PM IST