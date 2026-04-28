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Virat Kohli walks past without signing kids bat, leaving him crying; internet reacts | Watch viral video

Virat Kohli walks past without signing kid’s bat, leaving him crying; internet reacts | Watch viral video

Viral video: The popular cricketer, Virat Kohli, passes by without signing the little child's bat, leaving him crying inconsolably. Scroll down to watch the video.

(Image: Screengrabs from Instagram/yugveerbudhirajaa)

Viral News: Do you remember the time when you used to throw tantrums as a little kid for not getting that favourite toy from a mall? If yes, you are not alone. As children, we are not much in control of our emotions and end up creating some embarrassing moments. To support this, a video has recently surfaced on social media, which shows a little kid trying to get his bat signed by the popular cricketer Virat Kohli.

When his hero passes by without signing his bat, he’s seen crying inconsolably and throws his bat on the ground. The clip has left the internet divided, as people are debating two things. First, how the child could have behaved in front of the cricketer. Secondly, the cricketer could have shown kindness and signed the little one’s bat. You can check the viral video here.

Also Read: WATCH: Virat Kohli reacts in frustration despite scoring 50 vs MI, throws helmet in anger, video goes viral

What’s the viral post about?

The viral video features a child wearing a red T-shirt with a bat in his hand. The video highlights that the kid was possibly waiting for the cricketer Virat Kohli to sign his bat. However, the events take a turn when the cricketer doesn’t stop and quickly moves inside.

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This leaves the little child infuriated and angry, and he begins to cry inconsolably. Furthermore, he’s seen throwing the bat on ground for not receiving the autograph from his hero.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yugu (@yugveerbudhirajaa)

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “I was not prepared for my own reaction… This wasn’t the moment…maybe the next one will be.”

Also Read: Anushka Sharma’s cool dance for Virat Kohli at RCB vs GT IPL match 2026 goes viral – Watch video

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Teach your children to be respectful. Teach your children that you will not get everything you wish in life,” and another wrote, “Never teach your kid to be someone’s fan or slave… Make them their own fan… So they can love themselves.”

The third comment read, “He is just a human who plays cricket, stop treating them as God. I am hell sure that kid doesn’t even know about two scientists of India.”

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