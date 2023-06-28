Home

Viral

Virgin Galactic Offers Space Tour Flight, Netizens Ask ‘Titan 2’? Watch Promo Video

Virgin Galactic Offers Space Tour Flight, Netizens Ask ‘Titan 2’? Watch Promo Video

The announcement has not been received with much enthusiasm due to the recent Titanic submersible tragedy.

The flight is expected to have a duration of 90 minutes. (Image: Instagram/@virgingalactic)

Virgin Galactic Space Tour Flight: Virgin Galactic, the American spaceflight company founded by Billionaire Richard Branson and the Virgin Group conglomerate has announced that it is launching its first commercial space flight on June 29. The flight is expected to have a duration of 90 minutes.

Virgin Galactic has shared a video on its Instagram handle @virgingalactic with the caption: “Save the date for #Galactic01! 📅 Join us on June 29 to see where curiosity can take us all, with our first scientific research mission crewed by @aeronautica.militare & @cnrsocial. Learn more and sign up for livestream updates via link in bio! #VirginGalactic #Space #Science”.

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic)

However, the announcement has not been received with much enthusiasm, the reason being the recent Titanic submersible tragedy when submersible Titanic imploded after it went missing on June 19 after it carried people to view the wreckage of the Titanic.

Criticising the company on its social media, a user wrote, “Interesting timing.” While another said, “It’s gonna be like the submarine all over again.”

Here are some more comments.

juli_grata: Dumb times to promote some random multimillionaire trip

mikewilsonaction: Will the flight be live streamed?

dr_basham: Where do we buy the tickets? How much?

Mfkrixs: fly to the moon

Verennisv: Enjoy your journey to the stars!🤩

marin._.carlito: its gonna be like the submarine all over again 🤣🤣🤣

memig11: Lots of success for Thursday’s launch. I’m watching from Germany. 🌍

greg6010: Great company doing great things

itz.alexb: Did we not learn our lesson 😭

otaviodias27: Will be televised?🙌🏿

tomoleary7: Titan 2.0

The company has been developing commercial spacecraft and aims to provide suborbital spaceflights to space tourists. Virgin Galactic’s suborbital spacecraft are air-launched from beneath a carrier airplane known as White Knight Two.

Virgin Galactic’s maiden spaceflight occurred in 2018 with its Virgin Space Ship Unity (VSS Unity) spaceship, though Richard Branson had originally planned the maiden spaceflight in 2010 but the project got delayed several times, primarily due to the October 2014 crash of VSS Enterprise.

The company did the early work on the satellite launch development of LauncherOne before this was hived off to a separate company, Virgin Orbit, in 2017. The company also has aspirations for suborbital transport and in 2017, Branson has said that Virgin Galactic was “in the best position in the world” to provide rocket-powered, point-to-point 3,000 mph (4,800 km/h) air travel.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.