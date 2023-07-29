Home

Virginia Woman Gets Over 100 Amazon Packages She Never Ordered, This Is What She Did With Them

Cindy Smith from Prince William County, Virginia received more than 100 Amazon packages.

This is attributed to a new fraud called “seller scam”. (Image: wusa9.com)

Amazon Packages: A lot of complaints appear in the news and on social media platforms regretting placing an order on e-commerce websites since the products that are delivered are not the same as ordered, are of low quality, and in some cases, they are not delivered at all.

Here it is about Cindy Smith, a woman from Prince William County, Virginia, USA who has received more than 100 Amazon packages. Now it’s not that she had placed orders and they were promptly delivered. On the contrary, she did not order a single item she was delivered, say reports.

This is attributed to a new fraud called “seller scam”.

Amazon boxes began to appear on Cindy Smith’s doorstep and she was rightly bewildered because she had not asked for them and they were marked to one “Lixiao Zhang”.

“They came from everybody. FedEx, Amazon, all of them were delivering boxes,” Smith told CBS News affiliate WUSA.

The boxes piled up so high that after a while, delivery drivers could not access her front door anymore. Footage shared by WUSA shows dozens of Amazon packages piled on Smith’s doorstep and stacked in her basement.

The packages contained over 1,000 headlamps, 800 glue guns, and a number of children’s binoculars. In a bid to get rid of the unwanted items, Smith took to driving around town with the stuff handing them out to anyone who wanted them, reports moneycontrol.com.

“A lot of people told me I was weird. I would drive around with headlamps and glue guns in the car. I gave them to everybody I met. All my neighbours got glue guns or headlamps. I gave them to dog shelters, to veterinary clinics. I went to Burger King one day, and I was like, ‘I have a gift for you’,” she said.

Smith initially thought she was a victim of a “brushing scam”, in which e-commerce sellers ship packages to random addresses and then post fake reviews on their behalf to boost their own ratings, said moneycontrol.com.

However, WUSA suggests that Smith may have fallen victim to a different kind of scam, where vendors try to get rid of unsold items from Amazon fulfilment centres.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

