Not even Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding had the internet so excited compared to the excitement netizens have for the union of Kusum of Vishal. If you’re not familiar with their love story, it became viral a few days ago with Kusum’s message for her lover Vishal on Rs 10 note. A picture of the Rs 10 note surfaced on Twitter that had Kusum’s message written in Hindi for Vishal on the back with a blue pen.Also Read - 'Mujhe Bhaga Ke Le Jaana': Kusum's Message to Lover Vishal on Rs 10 Note Goes Viral | See Pic

The words on the note said: ‘Vishal, meri shaadi 26 April ko hai. Mujhe bhaga ke le jaana, I love you. Tumhari Kusum.” (Vishal, my marriage is fixed on 26th April, please run away with me. I love you. Yours Kusum) Also Read - Rs 20 Currency Note With 'Rashi Bewafa Hai' Written On It Goes Viral, Sparks Hilarious 'Rashi Kaun Hai' Memes

The picture soon went viral as netizens found it hilarious. And so the internet joined their efforts to bring Kusum’s message to Vishal by sharing the note’s picture widely and asking people to tag every Vishal they knew, in the hopes that he finds Kusum’s message before 26th April.

You’d be happy to know that Vishal has found Kusum’s message, with just two days left to 26th April, i.e. her wedding to someone else that must be stopped. And how did Vishal reply to Kusum’s appeal to take her away before she gets married? On another Rs 10 note! Vishal has said that he will show up on April 26!

Here’s what Vishal’s message for Kusum says:

“Kusum, mujhe tumhara message mil gaya hai. Main tumhe lene aunga. I love you. Tumhara, Vishal. (Kusum, I have received your message. I will come and get you. I love you. Yours, Vishal)”

Isn’t that just amazing? The internet can’t wait for April 26 now, to see if they were able to unite the two lovers. While you wait for bate breath for Vishal to create a scene at her wedding and run away with her, here’s how the internet Twitter helped Kusum’s message reach Vishal:

Twitter show your power… 26th April ke Pehle kusum ka Yeh message vishal tak pahuchana hai.. Doh pyaar karne wale ko milana hai.. Please amplify n tag all vishal you know.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/NFbJP7DiUK — Crime Master Gogo 🇮🇳 (@vipul2777) April 18, 2022

Jitne bhi Vishal hai sabko Tag kiya jaye 👇 iss post par. Dono ko milakar rahenge! https://t.co/BrrVxEbEUW — Mayank Sachde 🇮🇳 (@MemeByMak) April 18, 2022

Pata chale 26 April ko 10 vishal pohch gaye kusum ko bhagane 😭 https://t.co/0aPHyMjozM — Jeera_Rice (@Jeera_Rice) April 19, 2022

I did my bit*. 😂

*Retweet is subjected to marriage risk.. https://t.co/0a1ZytbbV0 — Rajesh Singh (@DrfarVision) April 19, 2022

A few months back, picture of a Rs 20 currency note with words- ‘Rashi Bewafa Hai” (Rashi is unfaithful) on Valentine’s Day, had gone viral on the micro-blogging site, triggering jokes and memes.