Man Claims Vistara Left Blind Mother Alone Inside Empty Flight, Airline Issues Apology, Promises Action

Ayush Kejriwal claimed that Vistara left his blind mother alone on a Delhi-Kolkata flight and she was helped off the aircraft only after a cleaning crew member noticed her.

New Delhi: A man has accused budget carrier Vistara of leaving his blind mother alone inside an empty flight even when he had paid for an assisted travel plan for her, which meant the airline was supposed to provide assistance to her all through her journey from boarding, baggage collection and until someone receives her at the intended destination.

However, the man, identified as Ayush Kejriwal, claimed that Vistara left his blind mother alone on a Delhi-Kolkata flight and she was helped off the aircraft only after a cleaning crew member noticed her seated inside an empty flight.

Taking to Instagram, Kejriwal narrated his mother’s horrific ordeal and demanded Vistara to take responsibility for its actions.

“@Vistara Airlines, how could you put my blind mother in danger like this?! Are you not responsible for taking care of disabled passengers who are left under your supervision and assistance whilst travelling?! SHOCKING!,” Ayush Kejriwal captioned a video he shared on Instagram on Sunday.

In the video, Kejriwal revealed that his mother was travelling aboard a Vistara flight from from Delhi to Kolkata on August 31 and he had paid for an assisted travel plan for her, meaning the airline crew were duty-bound to assist her throughout her journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayush Kejriwal (@designerayushkejriwal)

“When the flight landed at Kolkata and all the passengers got, the flight crew told his mother to wait. However, no one came to assist her as she sat inside the empty craft till a cleaning staff noticed her and informed the airline, after which she was taken out of the flight,” he revealed.

Kejriwal’s post sparked outrage among social media users who blasted the airline for such lackadaisical approach and utter carelessness towards a disabled and elderly passenger.

Meanwhile, Vistara issued an apology and assured to launch and investigation into the incident.

“Hi Ayush, we deeply regret to learn about your recent experience with us. At Vistara, we hold ourselves to the highest service standards, and it upsets us to hear that we fell short of your expectations. Please be assured that we prioritize the well-being of our customers and their safety and security are of top priority for us. Please DM us the case reference numbers and booking details. Thanks, Aishwarya,” the airline wrote in a response to Kejriwal’s post.

However, users remained skeptical of any concrete action from Vistara.

Social media soon erupted with users calling the airline’s response shameful. “Don’t bother, they don’t respond, even if they do they would only call back and say sorry and act like nothing happened post that. They literally don’t care about their passengers, worst airlines vistara,” said a user.

