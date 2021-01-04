A 108-foot vagina artwork in Brazil has become the new point of debate between supporters of the far-right president Jair Bolsonaro and left-wing art fans. Notably, the handmade sculpture, entitled Diva, was unveiled by visual artist Juliana Notari on Saturday at a rural art park. Also Read - Armed With Assault Rifles, Robbers Storm Brazil Bank in 'Money Heist' Alike Attempt
In a Facebook post, Notari said the scarlet hillside vulva was intended to “question the relationship between nature and culture in our phallocentric and anthropocentric western society” and provoke debate over the “problematisation of gender”.
“Nowadays these issues have become increasingly urgent,” the artist added, which many think is a dig at the intolerant climate in Jair Bolsonaro’s Brazil. See the post here which has gone viral and amassed more than 25,000 comments and 12,000 shares:
Em meio a tantas rochas no meio do caminho desse ano distópico, finalmente termino o ano com a obra Diva pronta!! Foi um…
Posted by Juliana Notari on Wednesday, 30 December 2020
Meanwhile, the artwork has been slammed by many art critics, including Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters, who have called the structure, ‘obscene’ and ‘transphobic’. Here are some reactions:
However, there were also many who praised the artwork and defended the freedom of the artist. One user wrote that it is the ‘best public art of 2021 so far’ while another wrote, ”Excellent work… obviously never will be understood by the patriarchs, the phalocrats and the neoliberal and facho-Christian mediocrities like Bolsonaro and his fauna.”
Since taking office in 2019, Bolsonaro has repeatedly criticised culture, painting artists as “decadent spongers who milk public funds to peddle communist garbage”.