In another shocking episode of police brutality, which suddenly seems to have been intensified in the last 24 hours, a cop at Visakhapatnam roughed up a doctor, tied his hands and dragged him on the road for allegedly creating nuisance in public, as onlookers watched horrified. As per the reports, anesthesiologist Dr Sudhakar was suspended last month on disciplinary grounds from Narsipatnam government hospital for alleging that the government was not providing enough PPE kits and N-95 masks to the doctors.

A report in Hindustan Times revealed that Sudhakar had earlier protested before the media about the same and even alleged that the PPEs meant for doctors were being given to politicians and the police. "We are asked to use the same mask for 15 days before asking for a fresh mask. How can we treat patients risking our lives?" Sudhakar had asked in the video in the first week of March, which had immediately went viral. This had created quite a flutter and the state government ordered a probe into this which then led to his suspension on disciplinary grounds.

On Sunday morning, a police constable tied Dr Sudhakar's hands behind his back, kicked and floored him on the road as the public watched bewildered, before bundling him into an auto-rickshaw and taking him to the police station. According to Visakhapatnam police commissioner R K Meena, the police control room had received a call stating that a person was creating nuisance on the highway at Akkayyapalem area. He told the reporters that they then rushed to the place and ascertained that it was Dr Sudhakar who was currently under suspension.

Calling him “mentally unwell”, the commissioner said, “Sudhakar was in a drunken state and he behaved rudely with the police. He snatched the mobile phone from a constable and threw it away. The doctor is apparently suffering from some psychological problems. We have sent him to King George Hospital for medical examination. After receiving the medical report, we shall book a case against Sudhakar under appropriate sections of Indian Penal Code.”

The videos of the police brutality on a bare-chested Dr K Sudhakar broke the Internet on Sunday and drew criticism from the opposition parties including Telugu Desam Party, CPI and others. All condemned the incident saying that it reflected the law and order situation in the state.

Andhra doctor tied-up, thrashed by Vizag cops. Cops claim doc psychologically disturbed & drunk. Same doc was suspended by Jagan govt two months ago, when he spoke up against lack of N-95 masks in govt hospital in Narsipatnam. Vizag top cop suspends constable for thrashing doc. pic.twitter.com/aE9vhp38hx — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) May 16, 2020

TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah asserted, “It was an inhuman treatment meted out to a Dalit doctor for questioning the inefficiency of the government. The police and the ruling party leaders are trying to project him as a mentally challenged person to defend their action.”

To avoid inconvenience to the traffic on the national highway, the commissioner said that the police took Dr Sudhakar into custody and shifted him to the police station. He also added that the constable who behaved rudely with him was placed under suspension, pending an inquiry.