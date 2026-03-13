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Vizag shop sells over 100 inductions in 2 days of LPG crisis; internet calls owner visionary | Watch viral video

Vizag shop sells over 100 inductions in 2 days of LPG crisis; internet calls owner ‘visionary’ | Watch viral video

Viral video: A shop in Vizag sells more than 100 inductions in just two days as people begin preparing for the LPG crisis. Scroll down to see the video.

Image: Instagram @nasser__saleh (videograb)

Viral News: When the West Asia conflict has impacted several nations and led to the LPG disruptions, people have smartly decided to switch to electric cooking appliances like inductions. A video from Vizag is also making rounds on social media, which shows how a shop’s sales of inductions surged from 2-3 on a daily basis to more than 100 in just 2 days. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features a father-and-son duo who own the Bombay Gaslight stores in Vizag. According to the video, the usual sales of the inductions, which remained 2-3 every day, have now increased to more than 100 in just two days. The reason for the significant rise in sales is the fear among the citizens of Vizag to prepare for the possible LPG crisis, as the reports of LPG shortage continue to spread.

The son shared how his father had already predicted the seriousness of the crisis and had ordered the inductions in bulk five days in advance. He also showed the document according to which the shop had sold a total of 93 inductions in a single day. The video has struck a chord online, and the internet users were quick to make the moment viral. With many talking about the smartness of the businessmen, many are quite concerned about the serious nature of the crisis, as reported.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nasser Saleh (@nasser__saleh)

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The viral video was shared with the caption, “People of Vizag are preparing themselves for a crisis, at-least that is what the numbers say!”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Uncle is truly a visionary,” and another wrote, “I did the same ordered 100 inductions from manufacturer and sold them online on Facebook marketplace on 2x price.”

The third comment read, “Yupp, Electricity distribution companies should also be prepared for the early peak load scenario… Which usually used to happen in peak summers.”

(Disclaimer: Situation involving price of petrol, diesel and LPG is evolving rapidly amidst the ongoing conflict in Middle East. Reports regarding immediate shortages of fuel may be exaggerated. Zee News sources its information from official updates from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and authorized LPG distributors (Indane, Bharat gas, HP Gas) and advises its readers to rely on the said sources.)

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