Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin has been stripped of his honorary taekwondo black belt over the invasion of Ukraine by Russian Forces. World Taekwondo, International federation governing Taekwondo confirmed the development in an official statement, which was shared on Twitter.

In a tweet, World Taekwondo condemned the attack and said it violated the sport’s values of respect and tolerance. ”World Taekwondo strongly condemns the brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine, which go against the World Taekwondo vision of “Peace is More Precious than Triumph” and the World Taekwondo values of respect and tolerance,” a tweet from the the sport’s governing body read.

World Taekwondo strongly condemns the brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine, which go against the World Taekwondo vision of “Peace is More Precious than Triumph” and the World Taekwondo values of respect and tolerance.#PeaceIsMorePreciousThanTriumphhttps://t.co/nVTdxDdl2I — World Taekwondo (@worldtaekwondo) February 28, 2022

World Taekwondo said that it will not organise or recognise Taekwondo events in Russia and Belarus.

”In this regard, World Taekwondo has decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt conferred to Mr. Vladimir Putin in November 2013. In solidarity with the International Olympic Committee, no Russian or Belarusian national flags or anthems will be displayed or played at World Taekwondo events. World Taekwondo and the European Taekwondo Union will not organise or recognise Taekwondo events in Russia and Belarus. World Taekwondo’s thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and we hope for a peaceful and immediate end to this war,” the statement further read.

The decision was welcomed by people on Twitter, who lauded the sports body’s decision:

The announcement comes after football organisations FIFA and UEFA said they have suspended Russian national team and clubs from competitions.

“FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice,” both the bodies said in a joint statement.