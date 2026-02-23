Vlogger’s scary detention experience in South Korea for 36 hours leaves internet worried, ‘return ticket priced at 10x’ | Check viral post

Home

Vloggers scary detention experience in South Korea for 36 hours leaves internet worried, return ticket priced at 10x | Check viral post

Viral: Sachin Awasthi mentioned that he was detained in South Korea and China for almost 38 hours

Image: Instagram @sachinawasthiunscripted

Viral News: The greatest power of social media is that it can help you share any message of help, attention, and advice with the masses online. One such post has gone viral in which a vlogger named Sachin Awasthi highlighted that he was detained in South Korea and China for almost 38 hours. He explained that they were given the jail food and could not even use their phones. With limited communication and mental exhaustion, the ticket price for the returnm jouney was almost ten times higher. He also added, “use of restrooms was monitored with a police official who had a bodycam and went to washroom with us.”

You can check the viral post here.

Viral post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Awasthi (@sachinawasthiunscripted)

The viral post was shared with a long caption, “Detained for 38 hours in South Korea (Jeju Island) & China. We landed in Jeju Island, South Korea excited and ready for our trip. Within a few hours, everything changed. We were denied entry and taken to a holding area. No proper explanation just told to wait…”

Awasthi added, “I’m not sharing this for sympathy or drama. Immigration decisions are their authority. But they did not have any right to treat us like CRIMINALS. Travel looks glamorous online. But sometimes, things change in a few hours and test you emotionally in ways you never expect.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Well that’s not new, lot of travelers are facing these things now a days. All due to our failed foreign policy, the world is treating us worst than Pakistan. Better to stay in india or permanently settle abroad and take theirs citizenship and feel the power of strong passport. We are finished, our passport is finished,” and another wrote, “Oh no, please raise this issue with our authorities… they cannot treat tourists like this.”

The third comment read, “I went to Korea in November and yes they developed their infra pretty fast but it wasn’t a comfortable trip at all. The visa process was horrible and I didnt have my visa almost until the day of the flight. It was one of the hardest countries to travel as a solo traveler (and I am not an inexperienced one). I wish Indian embassies were better and provided support to genuine tourists like you! But you didn’t miss much. Thanks for the insightful video you made.”

