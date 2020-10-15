Pune: Many Vodafone Idea users in several parts of Maharashtra especially Pune took to Twitter on Thursday to complain of connectivity issues. Also Read - Maharashtra: Western Railways to Run 194 More Trains to Ease Overcrowding on Mumbai Local

As students and employees are now completely relying on the internet nowadays for online classes and WFH, many are now facing trouble.

"No network signal on Vi since last night. Just spoke to the customer care and the person informed there is outage in Maharashtra due to yesterday's rain and it may take 6 more hours to fix it," tweeted a Vi user.

Here’s what users are saying on Twitter:

Can you please explain why I am not getting the network since last night? #vodafoneindia #Vodafone #VodafoneIdea pic.twitter.com/XWWxm4VQwr — Sumit Motghare (@samarsmit) October 15, 2020

#vodafoneindia

No network since morning

People : yaar yeh 2020 hi ….

2020 : pic.twitter.com/8Gdr9dlqXu — RAHUL JAIN (@rahuljaiinn) October 15, 2020

Some were really annoyed

Thank you @VodafoneGroup and #vodafoneindia for serving us for a long time… Please RIP No network since yesterday and also since last few months you were of no use. Most of us will switch to @airtelindia who deliver what they promise Soon to be #Airtel customer — Dil Sayed (@DilawarSaccount) October 15, 2020

While some others made memes and jokes:

People checking their phone for Vodafone network be like*

#vodafoneindia pic.twitter.com/gpDShkv9AZ — Cutting Chai☕ (@specialcutchai) October 15, 2020

Peoples to vodafone: When will network come.

Vodafone to customers : No idea sir ji.#vodafoneindia @ViCustomerCare pic.twitter.com/8VVz8sWh8I — Akshay Kamble (@imakshay96) October 15, 2020

Public complaining about no network to Vodafone #vodafoneindia customers reactions now:@ViCustomerCare pic.twitter.com/kHLcurQrSn — Akshay Kamble (@imakshay96) October 15, 2020

Public complaining about no network to Vodafone Meanwhile Vodafone Company : #vodafoneindia pic.twitter.com/tfu71NEluh — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) October 15, 2020

Users are also saying that their plans have not been activated despite making payments.

Responding to one of the complains, Vodafone Idea said,” This is a temporary issue, our team is working on it to ensure seamless network connectivity. Please allow us some time to get this sorted.”