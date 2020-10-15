Pune: Many Vodafone Idea users in several parts of Maharashtra especially Pune took to Twitter on Thursday to complain of connectivity issues. Also Read - Maharashtra: Western Railways to Run 194 More Trains to Ease Overcrowding on Mumbai Local
As students and employees are now completely relying on the internet nowadays for online classes and WFH, many are now facing trouble.
"No network signal on Vi since last night. Just spoke to the customer care and the person informed there is outage in Maharashtra due to yesterday's rain and it may take 6 more hours to fix it," tweeted a Vi user.
Users are also saying that their plans have not been activated despite making payments.
Responding to one of the complains, Vodafone Idea said,” This is a temporary issue, our team is working on it to ensure seamless network connectivity. Please allow us some time to get this sorted.”