New Delhi: Kamala Harris, who made history as the first woman of color to be elected as US vice-president is set to appear on the cover of Vogue magazine's February issue. However, when the magazine tweeted photographs of the cover, they instantly started facing backlash and criticisms for lightning Harris' skin tone on the cover image.

The magazine's official handle on Sunday tweeted two images of the US vice president-elect, in which one image shows the 56-year-old leader wearing her trademark Converse sneakers, standing in front of a pink and green drape, while the other one shows her in a powder blue suit, her arms crossed in front of a gold background.

Vogue Magazine tweeted the images with the caption, "Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is our February cover star! Making history was the first step. Now Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis."

Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris is our February cover star! Making history was the first step. Now Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis. Read the full profile: https://t.co/W5BQPTH7AU pic.twitter.com/OCFvVqTlOk — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 10, 2021

Soon after posting the image, social media users started criticizing the magazine for ‘whitewashing’ and falling short of its normally high standard for photographs. Slamming Vogue for the cover images, New York Times contributor Wajahat Ali wrote, “What a mess up. Anna Wintour must really not have Black friends and colleagues.”

He went on to say, “Looking at her face I can only imagine the interior monologue: “Wow. The cover of Vogue. This will be grea — wait did you take a shot? Really? Why? I was just relaxing. Wait, what? We’re going with this as an option? Well…uhhh.”

“People, I’ll shoot shots of VP Kamala Harris for free using my Samsung and I’m 100% confident it’ll turn out better than this Vogue cover. We can shoot it in my yard using natural sunlight and it’ll still be better,” Ali added.

However, Vogue has denied to the New York Post that it had lightened Harris’ skin tone after the shoot.

According to a Guardian report, even last year, Vogue’s editor-in-chief Wintour apologized to staff members in a letter for “mistakes” in publishing photographs and articles seen as insensitive to minorities.

She wrote, “Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate or give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers, and other creators. We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I want to take full responsibility for those mistakes.”