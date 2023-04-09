Home

Volcanic Eruption Caught On Camera And It Is A Spectacular Sight: Watch

An impressive display of nature’s beauty, might, and fury all rolled into one.

A volcanic eruption is when gas and/or lava are released from a volcano, sometimes explosively. (www.ifrc.org)

Viral Video: Mother Nature is full of beautiful and amazing features. Whether it is a snow-capped mountain or rugged hills, a newly sprouted plant, hundreds of years old massive bulky trees, a vastly spread desert, or a deep blue ocean, these creations fill our hearts with joy.

Then there are happenings that occur at intervals and it is impossible to predict them. These include big events like an earthquake or a tsunami. The video that we are sharing with you shows a volcanic eruption captured during night-time. The event looks spectacular and does not fail to amaze the viewers.

The video is shared on Twitter by Interesting Channel @ChannelInteres with the caption, “a terrible beauty 🌋”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

a terrible beauty 🌋 pic.twitter.com/VAN05oze6V — Interesting Channel (@ChannelInteres) April 8, 2023

It was indeed an impressive display of nature’s beauty, might, and fury all rolled into one.

Here we try to explain what a volcano is and what happens during a volcanic eruption.

A volcano is an opening in the earth’s surface that allows magma (hot liquid and semi-liquid rock), volcanic ash, and gases to escape. A volcanic eruption is when gas and/or lava are released from a volcano, sometimes explosively. Volcanoes provide a number of environmental benefits, for example, fertile soils, hydrothermal energy, and precious minerals. But they also pose several hazards: volcanic ash, gases, lahars (mud flows), landslides, lava flows, and pyroclastic flows (fast-moving currents of hot gas). Volcanic eruptions can be deadly and often cause population displacement and food shortages. This information has been taken from www.ifrc.org.

