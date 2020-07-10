One good thing out of this coronavirus lockdown is the massive appreciation of nature that has built inside us which was previously taken for granted and adding to the list of mesmerising sights is Indonesia’s Kawah Ijen volcano. Not many know that instead of red hot lava, the Ijen volcano burns blue or so it seems from the sapphire coloured lava that trickles down its slope. Also Read - Yes! Asteroids Killed The Dinosaurs And Not Volcanoes, Says Study; Researchers Say 'It's the Only Plausible Explanation'

However, experts argue that the lava is not blue, instead the volcano contains large deposits of pure sulphur which gives off the incredible “neon blue” colour as it burns. When sulphur is spewed out at such high temperatures and pressures, its lava glows blue.

Hello. This is blue lava, pouring out of an incredibly sulphur-rich volcano in Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/1b2KqrgiT9 — Walter Thunderfläsk (@Thunderflask) January 17, 2020

According to a Paris-based photographer, Olivier Grunewald, it is when the sulphuric gases come out of the vents or cracks in the volcano and get in contact with the oxygen-rich atmospheric air that the light is produced. This is the reason behind the blue flame which flows down the slope as burning hot liquid sulphur, after the sulphur gases condense, giving the illusion of lava flowing after a volcanic eruption.

Since Grunewald has been documenting the rare phenomenon for over several years, he reportedly suggests sighting the blue lava during the night or after sunset. German videographer and volcano explorer Marc Szeglat filmed the sight of the eerie blue flames at night which is breathtaking enough to enter the bucket list of travel enthusiasts and photographers whenever the COVID-19 lockdown lifts.

Check out the video here:

